Suzy Cortez Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Lacy Lingerie

Suzy Cortez knows a thing or two about showcasing her sensual curves in skimpy outfits on social media. The brunette bombshell treats her 2.4 million followers to plenty of sexy content, and on Wednesday, she took to Instagram with another flirty photo that featured her wearing a set of lacy lingerie.

The fitness model’s underwear was made from a nude, semi-sheer fabric with black lace details and trim. Her ample chest filled out the half-cups on the bra. The number had a heart pendant on the bottom center and gold studs on the straps. Lace trim along the top edge of the cups drew the eye to her bosom. The panties had a lacy panel and low-cut front. A thin strap sat above the sheer panels, showing off her bronze skin. They also had a small gold stud on the center front that called attention to her flat tummy.

Suzy completed her look with a sheer black coverup, which she wore open. The garment had long bell sleeves, a silk belt and lace details that added a feminine vibe to her outfit. The side of it barely covered her shoulder, giving the shot some sex appeal.

The former Miss BumBum contest winner wore her long, thick hair down and styled with big waves. She tossed it over one shoulder, and the ends dangled near her slender waist.

Suzy appeared to be in her home for the photo shoot. Part of a lamp and a large framed picture were visible behind her.

With a sultry expression her face, Suzy faced the camera and held the sides of the coverup open. The frame was cropped at the top of her thighs, giving her the opportunity to show off her voluptuous chest. The shot also highlighted her chiseled abs.

Dozens of Suzy’s fans responded positively to the post. Many of the comments were written in languages other than English, but a few of her English-speaking admirers chimed in with their thoughts.

“Amazing Love,” one Instagram user wrote, adding heart and flame emoji.

“You are always beautiful,” a second follower commented.

“Stunning,” a third fan added.

“Wow,” a fourth comment read with several red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Suzy uploaded a picture that saw her wearing another set of black lingerie that featured a revealing bra and a pair of thong panties. She teamed the underwear with a matching vinyl jacket, giving the outfit an edgy vibe. The update was popular, garnering more than 14,000 likes to date.