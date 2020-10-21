Bri Teresi Rocks Tiny Red Bikini In Donner Lake: ‘Guess How Cold The Water Was?!’

Bri Teresi’s latest Instagram share was enough to send fans into a total frenzy. The model took to her feed to share a collection of photos in which she sported a tiny red bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves as she posed in California’s Donner Lake. In the caption, she asked fans to guess the temperature of the water.

The photos showed Bri standing thigh-deep in the gently moving waters. In the background, a forest of vibrant trees could be seen on a tall hill. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun washed over the model and highlighted her fair skin. She looked as radiant is ever in her skimpy swimwear.

Bri’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center and shifted as the model moved, so a bit of underboob was on show. The top cut off just below her bust to expose her flat tummy.

Bri paired the top with a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the suit rested low on her waist so showcase her killer abs, while the strings on the sides tied above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her shapely thighs.

The influencer completed her look by styling her blond locks down in loose waves.

Bri leaned forward and submerged her hands in the lake as she pressed her arms against her chest, which exposed even more cleavage. The babe leaned to the side and pushed her derriere out in a way that emphasized her curvy shape. She angled her shoulders and gazed at the camera with sultry eyes.

The post received more than 8,800 likes and 240 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Bri’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Ooooh baby you’re so hot,” one fan wrote.

“I bet really cold but as hot as you are warmed it up,” another user added with flame emoji.

“You are sooo gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“This suit looks amazing on you!! I bet it was chilly,” a fourth fan penned.

Many people simply expressed admiration for her stunning physique using various emoji.

Bri’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another nature share, she posed on some rocks at a Malibu beach as she sported a metallic chain two-piece, which her followers loved.