Alexa Collins Dazzles Fans With Two Scanty Bikini Looks In Sultry Beachside Video

The clip was set to Bebe Rexha's latest hit "Baby, I'm Jealous."

Alexa Collins is keeping the vacation content coming. The model recently returned home from a relaxing stay in Tulum, Mexico, where she celebrated her 25th birthday. She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a short video from the trip that has quickly captivated the attention of her 1 million-plus followers.

The post was created using Instagram’s new Reels feature and consisted of two separate clips that captured the 25-year-old walking along the shore of a beautiful beach in Tulum, noting in the caption that the tropical town was “a dream.” Fans were treated to a gorgeous view of the luxurious vacation spot as “Baby, I’m Jealous” by Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat blasted in the background, though the breathtaking scene was hardly the focus of the steamy share.

Alexa likely sent pulses racing as she modeled not one, but two scanty bikini looks in the sultry video. Her first swimsuit was a sexy lilac two-piece with silver chain straps that glistened underneath the glow of the setting sun. The set included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline that highlighted her ample assets in all of the right ways. The matching bottoms were equally-as flattering, clinging tightly to her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

The second half of the upload appeared to have been recorded on a different day of the trip after Alexa took a dip in the ocean, as her platinum locks were completely damp and slicked back to her head. She sported a leopard-print two-piece as she romped around the sand, its design arguably even more risque than her first look in the share.

The Florida native showed some serious skin once again as she rocked a halter-style top in the bold pattern. It had minuscule triangle cups that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob as she walked into the water. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms boasted a daringly cheeky cut that showed off her sandy buns, as well as her long, lean legs and shapely thighs.

Fans wasted no time in showing Alexa some love for the video compilation. It has amassed nearly 2,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments.

“Wow is all I could muster,” one person wrote.

“Way too hot!!!” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful my queen,” a third follower remarked.

“Pretty and sexy,” praised a fourth admirer.

Alexa has hardly been shy about sharing photos from her vacation with her massive online audience. Yesterday, the social media star steamed up her page with another post from the trip in which she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a colorful monokini while posing on a swing. That look proved popular as well, earning over 20,000 likes and 315 comments to date.