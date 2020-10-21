Madison Pettis Is ‘Killin Time’ In Sexy Daisy Dukes & A Plunging Tank Top

Madison Pettis took to Instagram to show off her bombshell figure in a sexy outfit that did her curves nothing but favors. The model went to her page on October 20 and shared a sultry snap, much to the delight of her fans.

The image captured Madison “killin time” indoors. She posed in front of a large window that was decorated with sheer curtains, providing the perfect lighting for the photo op. Madison stood in front of the lens, popping her hip to the side to highlight her curves as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. She nonchalantly rested one elbow on the wall beside her, draping the opposite near her hip.

Madison opted for a casual but hot ensemble that immediately captivated her audience of 3.8 million. She wore a tiny tank top that appeared to be constructed of different panels of fabric, giving it a vintage vibe. The piece had a plunging, V-neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage while its thick straps left her trim shoulders and arms on display. Its cropped cut exposed her abs, offering a good look for the camera.

Madison sported a pair of Daisy Dukes on her lower half. The shorts had a light wash fabric and were tight on her body, highlighting her curvaceous physique and tiny waist. It had a few holes in the front, and its tattered hemline grazed the top of her shapely thighs, leaving them entirely on display. Madison wore the waistband high on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy.

Madison wore her usual side part as her signature curls tumbled over her chest and back. She added a few bold accessories, including a gold bangle on her wrist and a pair of massive hoop earrings that popped against her dark mane.

It has not taken fans long to applaud the sultry photo. More than 268,000 have double-tapped the update, and 880-plus left comments for the social media sensation. A few fans asked where they could find her outfit while several others simply marveled over her toned figure.

“Wow you’re looking good and beautiful you look too Madison I love you a lot to be honest,” one fan gushed, adding series of red heart and heart-eyes to the end of their words.

“You are so perfectly beautiful with such stunning eyes, pretty hair, sexy abs and perfect cleavage,” another Instagrammer raved.

“Madison you are very Sexy Sweet and hot,” a third chimed in with the addition of a set of flames.

“More cutie pleases your making my day so much better. I love you,” a fourth added.