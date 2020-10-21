Jade Grobler Sizzles In A Crop Top & High-Waisted Shorts In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Instagram model Jade Grobler kept her amazing Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her incredibly toned physique. In the snap uploaded on October 20, the Australia-based model rocked a tiny crop top and a pair of shorts.

Jade proudly flaunted her enviable curves in the skimpy outfit. For the snap, the babe was captured lounging on a bed covered in a white bedsheet and matching pillows. She lay on her side with her right knee bent. Her right arm was placed behind her booty. She let her head rest on her left hand as she faced the camera with a sultry look, smiling.

Light poured in from the glass windows surrounding the area. It illuminated her body, as well as the whole place, making it conducive for indoor photography.

In the caption, Jade dropped an emoji that indicated she was inside a bus. According to the geotag, she was in Bargara in Queensland.

Jade sported a pair of high-waisted blue denim shorts that clung to her slender waist. The waistband hugged her midsection, highlighting her flat stomach. The length was pretty short, and it showcased plenty of skin around her thighs down to her legs.

The influencer paired her bottoms with a white lace cropped halter top. The garment boasted a deep neckline that showcased her cleavage. From what was visible, the piece had a pink lining that obscured her buxom curves from exposure. The light-colored top made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

Jade accessorized with her favorite pendant necklace, string bracelets, and an anklet. Her long hair was parted to the side and styled mostly straight.

The update earned a lot of love, as fans and followers flocked to the comments section to shower Jade with compliments and praise. Her avid online supporters hit the like button over 15,400 times and left more than 220 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some fans were left speechless but still wanted to chime in. Instead, they opted to drop a mix of emoji to express their thoughts about the sizzling picture.

“What a woman. You have incredible beauty and amazing charm. With your road trip, I hope I get to meet you. It would be my dream to have a photo with you,” one of her fans commented.

“Cute outfit! I like this pair. I am so jealous of your weather there in Australia. It has been cold and windy here in Canada,” added another social media follower.

“Girl, you look so good. You will be my new inspiration for a new art project that I will make,” a third admirer wrote.