Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Famous Posterior In A Revealing Gold Swimsuit & Knee-Highs

Suzy Cortez showed off one of her most enviable assets in her most recent Instagram update. The October 20 photo was added to her page late in the evening, and her fans have been showering it with love ever since.

The photo captured the model posed with her backside facing the camera. The setting was simple, and the model appeared to be at a photo studio, where she posed against a brown backdrop. Suzy arched her back and popped her booty toward the lens, enhancing her hourglass curves. She let her arms casually hang by her thighs as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

The Brazilian babe traded in her bikini for a one-piece that was just as hot. Its shimmery, gold fabric popped perfectly against her dark complexion.

The top of the garment had thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms in full view. Only a piece of the side could be seen, but Suzy teased a peek of sideboob. It had a large cutout in the back, allowing Suzy to flaunt her toned, tanned back and the cross tattoo between her shoulder blades.

The bottom of her ensemble was just as sexy and curve-hugging. The sides sat tight on her hips, drawing attention to her tiny midsection and waist. Meanwhile, the high-rise design showed off her sculpted thighs in their entirety. The back of the piece left little to the imagination, and the thong design highlighted Suzy’s round booty.

She teamed the look with a pair of green knee-highs that were patterned with gold stars, and the tops had gold and blue stripes. Suzy also wore a pair of white sneakers.

Her hair was styled with a deep side part and her flowing mane cascaded over one side of her shoulder. Suzy sported a pair of diamond earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling to her racy look.

In her caption, she told her audience that she’s a “fitness model.”

Fans have been going wild for the update, and it’s amassed over 11,000 likes and 121 comments. Several Instagrammers commented in Portuguese while a few more expressed their opinions in English.

“Bootilicious baby!!!” one social media user exclaimed, adding a trio of smiley face emoji.

“The way that you still a girl enchants me, but what really conquers me is this warrior woman that you are,” a second follower beamed.

“WOW!! OMG. Good night!” a third commented.

“Very rich and beautiful. You have me truly captivated,” one more gushed.