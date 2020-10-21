Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curves In A Revealing Top For Steamy Instagram Update

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 854,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling duo of snaps in which she showcased her curves. The set she wore was from the brand Saski Collection, and she made sure to tag the label in the caption of the post. She also acknowledged some of the philanthropic efforts the company was making in the caption.

In the first image, Tarsha stood in front of a textured white wall with a white door visible in the background. The door had plenty of unique architectural details as well as glass panels with intricate designs. A potted plant nearly as tall as the door was positioned behind Tarsha as well, adding a burst of color to the otherwise neutral palette of the shot.

Tarsha’s top resembled an upside-down string bikini, with a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Cups crafted from a ribbed cream-colored fabric hugged her ample assets, stretching over her curves and wrapping around her torso. Thin strings extended around her neck and across her chest, connecting the cups, and the piece showcased several inches of her toned stomach as well as a hint of underboob.

Her slender arms were on display in the look, and she rested one hand by her side while she placed the other on the wall nearby. She paired the revealing top with simple high-waisted bottoms crafted from the same fabric. The material draped over her toned figure without clinging too tightly.

She kept the look simple, accessorizing with a pair of earrings, a name plate necklace, and a small Louis Vuitton bag that rested near her waist with a narrow strap placed over her shoulder.

She had her hair parted in the middle, and the silky tresses cascaded down her neck and back in an effortless style.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second snap, turning her gaze to something off in the distance as the camera captured her beauty. Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 10,600 likes as well as 112 comments within two hours.

“Where is your outfit from?” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji, loving the look.

“Gorgeous,” another chimed in simply.

“Killing it! Each and EVERY TIME!” a third fan remarked, captivated by Tarsha’s content.

“Wow you are stunning,” another commented.

