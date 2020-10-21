Hilde Osland Draws Attention In Cupped Lavender Bikini While Flaunting Incredible Derriere

Hilde Osland put her incredible derriere on full display in her most recent Instagram update. The post included five racy snapshots that were sure to draw attention from her 3.7 million followers.

Hilde, 33, looked smoking hot as she opted for a cupped lavender bikini. The top clung tightly to her chest and boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. She added a barely-there white crop top over the suit. The garment featured short sleeves that showcased the Norwegian model’s toned arms and flaunted her glowing tan.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over Hilde’s curvy hips. They wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and killer abs. Her muscular thighs and round booty were also on full display in the shot.

While Hilde may have opted for a skimpy outfit, she didn’t hold back on her accessorizes. The blond bombshell was pictured rocking a pair of small gold earrings, as well as a matching bracelet on her wrist. She added a thick chain around her neck, and flashed the large engagement ring on her finger.

In the photos, Hilde posed in an array of positions. She was seen with her backside toward the camera, and turning her body to give her fans a look at her gym-honed curves. She stood staring straight into the camera as she tugged on her swimwear, and even smiled for a close-up shot.

In the background, a dirt path could be seen. The sunlit sky and some thick green foliage were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Hilde’s followers immediately began to respond to the jaw-dropping post by clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section with over 270 messages during that time.

“Simply stunning,” one follower wrote.

“Absolute Perfection,” another declared.

“So darn pretty,” a third user gushed.

“Always beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her stunning physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for posing in scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a red lace lingerie set. That post has raked in more than 117,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.