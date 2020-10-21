CupcakKe Rocks Stripey Multicolored Jumper & Gucci Bag For Latest Outfit Post: ‘Gay Rights’

Rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Lawd Jesus” hitmaker stunned in a stripey multicolored jumper with mid-length sleeves. The item of clothing appeared to be loose-fitted and tucked into her high-waisted light blue skinny jeans. CupcakKe completed her look with stilettoes that featured a sheer heel. She opted for a multicolored Gucci bag that had their iconic logo on the front while rocking long acyrlic nails with a coat of polish. CupcakKe accessorized with large hoop earrings and styled her wavy golden blond hair down with a middle part. The songstress is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her arms, hands, and wrists.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe appeared to be sitting in the back of a car with her legs spread out on the seat. She raised one hand to the side of her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a huge smile.

In the next slide, CupcakKe continued to flash her pearly whites while gazing up to her left.

In the fifth frame, she was photographed from head-to-toe in a different location. CupcakKe was seemingly in a store as there was a display of sunglasses in the background. She held her bag by the chain straps with both hands and stared at the camera with a fierce expression.

For her caption, she shared her appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 23,500 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“WHY ARE YOU SO F*CKING CUTE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

PERIOD CUPCAKKE!! WE LOVE SEEING THE SUPPORT,” another passionate person wrote, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“Queen of taking pictures in the backseat,” remarked a third fan.

“Boy on boy, girl on girl. Like who the f*ck you like. F*ck the world,” a fourth admirer commented, referencing lyrics from her song “Crayons.”

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a black miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. The entertainer wrapped herself up in a black leather jacket that was covered in silver studs. She completed the eye-catching look with thigh-high boots of the same color and material. CupcakKe is known for rocking different hairstyles and sported long, dark straight hair.