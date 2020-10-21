Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Long & Toned Legs At Home

Ashley Graham showed off her long legs in the only room in her apartment she said she had not been photographed in — her son Isaac’s nursery. The gorgeous model gave her followers an inside look into the sweet and soothing room she designed for her son, whom she shares with photographer husband Justin Ervin.

In the sequence of two snaps, Ashley sat on the floor of the adorable area atop a woven, tan area rug.

She wore a loose-fitting turquoise sweater, with the sleeves pushed up to her elbows. Ashley’s long, tanned, and toned legs were extended in front of her. Her knees were bent and her left ankle was crossed over her right. Her toes appeared to have a natural-colored manicure.

Her dark tresses were fashioned away from her face. They fell in loose curls to her right, cascading over her shoulder and to her breast. Several small earrings were on her earlobe. One was a small hoop that was secured to her cartilage.

Behind Ashley, a small white rocking chair was seen, with her son’s name written on it in blue. Little stars framed the name. A tall stuffed giraffe was positioned next to the seating area. The chair was a gift from CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, Ashley noted in the comments section of the post.

A bookshelf that held a number of children’s books was directly behind the model. A black speaker was also visible.

To Ashley’s right, a bright yellow children’s car stood on the rug. It had a t-shaped handlebar so the little boy, who is now 9 months old, can hold on securely and push himself about with his feet.

In the first of the two slides, Ashley had her eyes closed and smiled brightly. In the second photograph, the model had her eyes open and displayed a closed-mouth smile.

Fans of the stunner were excited to see the intimate space she and Justin crafted for their son in their home.

“Excuse me, ma’am! But why are you so freaking pretty, love your life,” penned one fan, who added a heart-eyed emoji to their statement.

“Beautiful. And I know I’m not the only mom zooming in on that bookshelf to compare good books for toddlers!” remarked a second Instagram follower.

“Where can we find a giraffe like this please?” questioned a third viewer about the stuffed toy.

“You are a glowing girl!” wrote a fourth fan.