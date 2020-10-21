Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Long & Toned Legs At Home

Ashley Graham showed off her long legs in the only room in her apartment she said she had not been photographed in — her son Isaac’s nursery. The gorgeous model gave her followers an inside look into the sweet and soothing room she designed for her infant, whom she shares with photographer husband Justin Ervin.

In the sequence of two snaps, Ashley sat on the floor of the adorable area atop a woven, tan, area rug.

She donned a loose-fitting turquoise woven sweater that hung loosely on her neckline. The sleeves were pushed up to her elbows.

Ashley’s long, tanned, and toned legs were extended in front of her. Her knees were bent and her left ankle was crossed over her right. Her toes appeared to have a natural-colored manicure atop them.

Her dark tresses were fashioned away from her face on its left side. They loosely fell to her right with one long curl that cascaded down over her breasts. Several small earrings were seen on her earlobe. One was a small hoop that was secured to her cartilage.

Behind Ashley, a small white rocking chair was seen with her son’s name written on it in a light blue shade. Little stars framed the name. A tall stuffed giraffe was positioned next to the seating area. The chair was a gift from CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King stated Ashley in the comments section of the post.

A bookshelf that held a myriad of children’s books was directly behind the model. A black speaker was also visible.

To Ashley’s right, a bright yellow children’s car stood atop the wooden part of the floor. It had a t-shaped handlebar so the little boy, who is now 9-months-old could hold on securely and push himself about his room with his legs and feet.

In the first of the two slides, Ashley had her eyes closed and smiled brightly. In the second photograph, the model had her eyes open and displayed a closed-mouth smile.

Fans of the stunner were excited to see the intimate space she and Justin crafted for their son in their home.

“Excuse me, ma’am! But why are you so freaking pretty, love your life,” penned one fan, who added a heart-eyed emoji to their statement.

“Beautiful. And I know I’m not the only mom zooming in on that bookshelf to compare good books for toddlers!” remarked a second Instagram follower,

“Where can we find a giraffe like this please?” questioned a third viewer.

“You are a glowing girl!” applauded a fourth fan.