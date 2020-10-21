Casey Costelloe Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Tiny Red Bikini In Thailand Throwback Snaps

Casey is missing being able to travel the world.

Casey Costelloe is missing exploring the world, per her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Wednesday to reminisce about the “happier days” of travel with a set of smoking-hot throwback snaps that added some serious heat to her page.

The October 21 addition to the Aussie hottie’s page contained two flashback moments from her trip to Thailand, per the geotag. She was seen enjoying a gorgeous day on one of the country’s luxurious beaches in the first image of the set, which captured her standing knee-deep in the picturesque turquoise water.

It appeared to have been a beautiful day to spend at the beach, as the cloudless blue sky was illuminated by the golden sun. The scene was certainly envy-invoking, though it was Casey herself that made the shot worth a look as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a tiny red bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she enjoyed a refreshing dip in the water in the bright two-piece that popped against her deep, allover tan. Her swimwear look included a classic triangle top with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a wide, plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely bare, slightly damp from the waves flowing in around her. The style also made for a seriously busty display of cleavage, adding a seductive vibe to the sizzling snap.

Meanwhile, the model’s matching bottoms boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her trim waist along the way. Fans were also treated to a look at the blond bombshell’s flat tummy and chiseled abs in the shot.

Casey sat with her back to the camera on the edge of a cliff in the second image. The wind whipped gently through her blond locks as she took in the stunning island views around her — arguably even more breathtaking than the scene in the previous snap. She rocked the same red bikini top in the photo, which knotted tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. She teamed it with a pair of skimpy denim shorts, as well as hoop earrings and sunglasses.

The double-pic throwback post proved to be a big hit with Casey’s 771,000-plus followers. It has amassed more than 4,400 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“So hot,” praised another fan.

“Lady you make that water look so good,” a third follower quipped.

“Amazing body,” added a fourth admirer.

While Casey has not been able to do any international traveling as of late, she has been able to explore Australia a little more. The model recently ventured out for a trip to Spoon Bay, where she sported an impossibly tiny blue bikini top and white Daisy Dukes.