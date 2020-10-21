Cassie Goes Barefoot In Lace-Up Leather Pants For Stunning New Shoot

Cassie Ventura took to Instagram to update fans with some new pics of herself from a recent shoot. The singer, model, and actress looked smoking hot for the occasion and rocked a couple of outfits.

In the first shot, the “Long Way 2 Go” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top with wide straps. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and helped display her decolletage and midriff. Cassie paired the ensemble with high-waisted black leather pants that featured a lace-up detailing going up both legs. She went barefoot and showcased her pedicured toes. Cassie kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a ring. She styled long dark hair down with a middle part.

The entertainer was snapped sitting down on a chair in front of a plain backdrop. Cassie rested her arms on the wooden arms of the seat and stretched her right leg out. She rested her left foot on tiptoes and appeared be gazing down.

In the next slide, Cassie wore a leather jacket that matched her pants and display any visible clothing underneath. She kept her fingernails short and decorated them with a coat of polish.

Cassie was photographed standing up with her left leg pushed out. She held onto her jacket with both hands and continued to look down.

In the fourth and final pic, Cassie placed both hands on her hips and stared directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

For her caption, she credited Rokael for her lashes, Lionne for her attire, hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, and photographer Alex Evans.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 145,000 likes and over 770 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.3 million followers.

“Beautiful as always,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“This is so stunning! Ahhh thanks for this,” another person shared.

“Fabulous!!! You are so gorgeous! Beautiful photos! Love your pants!” remarked a third fan.

“Well that’s a whole BABE,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Switching up her image and making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Cassie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Step Up 2: The Streets actress wowed in a short, black dress that featured white polka dots all over and thin straps. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces and sported her locks up, but left the front down to frame her face. Cassie oozed Hollywood glamour while owning blond hair for the black-and-white shoot.