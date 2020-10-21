Suzy Cortez Showcases Her Enticing Derrière In Thong & Leather Chaps

Fitness model Suzy Cortez knows how to rock just about any look. The brunette went with a Western theme in her latest Instagram update, and it did not disappoint her 2.4 million followers. Her racy outfit included a thong, a pair of leather chaps, a pink bra and a cowboy hat.

Suzy’s chaps were black, and she made sure to show off her bodacious booty by paring them with a matching thong. She also wore a matching pair of high heels. Her bra was bright pink with black trim. The cups were lace and had sheer fabric on the sides. Her hat featured a cheetah print.

The model’s hair appeared to be tossed over one shoulder, giving her followers a clear view of her internet-famous derrière.

Suzy added some bling to her ensemble with with a pair of silver dangle earrings, a necklace and a sparkly bracelet.

The popular influencer sported a white polish on her fingernails.

Suzy was outside for the photo, and appeared to be posing beside a short dirt embankment with patches of grass growing on the top. A few blades of tall grass were in the forefront of the frame.

The former Miss BumBum contest winner made her booty the focal point of the picture by squatting with her back to the camera. The tops of her thick thighs were also visible. She arched her back, emphasizing her curves. The flash from the camera glowed on her bare skin, calling even more attention to her cheeks.

A small tattoo on the side of her ribs drew the eye to her slim waist. Several strands of her dark hair fell down the center of her back, calling attention to her shapely shoulders. The model’s toned back was also on display. With one arm on one knee, she peered from beneath the brim of the hat at the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

Suzy’s caption — as well as most of the comments — was written in Spanish.

There did not seem to be a language barrier with her fans, however, as most of the comments section was filled with dozens of emoji that included flames, heart-eye smiley faces and peaches.

Suzy works hard to keep her body in top form — and she seems to have no problem flaunting it on social media. Earlier this week she shared a photo that saw her in a more feminine — albeit sexy — look. She went nude under a fishnet dress that did not leave much to the imagination.