Pia Mia Stuns In Daisy Dukes & Multicolored Snakeskin-Print Thigh-High Boots For Latest Outfit Post

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to showing off her attire via the social media platform and made sure her recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in what appeared to be a bra top with a pattern all over. The item of clothing featured thin black straps and displayed her decolletage. Pia paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim shorts that fell above her knees and had frayed hems at the bottom. She completed the look with multicolored snakeskin-print thigh-high boots. Pia rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish and placed a silver bag on her right shoulder. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a necklace, and a couple of rings. Pia styled the top half of her hair in plaits and left the rest curly. She tied her locks in a ponytail and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured outdoors in the middle of what looked to be a car park. The songstress held onto multicolored roses in her left hand while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Pia gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

In her tags, she credited Nikki Lash for her nails.

For her caption, Pia informed fans that she had been in a studio and was surprised with roses.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“Your hair looks awesome girl! I enjoy following you on your journey and seeing all the projects you work on. You are truly talented and I love listening to your music! You are a beautiful person inside and out and are very sweet to your fans! I wish you the best on your goals and accomplishments!” one user wrote.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re so pretty my luv,” remarked a third fan.

“Hello there beautiful queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she brightened up Instagram in a short-sleeved yellow floral crop top. The entertainer sported her wavy blond hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.