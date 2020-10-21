Kourtney Reppert Looks Sleek In A Hot Pink Bodysuit

Kourtney Reppert tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers in some workout wear in her latest post. The glamour model showed off her curvaceous figure in a hot pink ensemble that complemented her blond hair and blue eyes.

In the stunning snap, Kourtney seemed to be enjoying some time outdoors, sitting on a paved walkway. Behind her, a walled garden showed lush and flowering trees. She was sitting cross-legged with her one hand placed on her left foot as she flashed a smile to the camera.

Kourtney wore a skintight bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The broad straps clung to her wide shoulders before dipping into a low scooped neckline that offered a glimpse of her cleavage. The mother-of-one showed off her toned bronzed arms in the colorful outfit. She chose to pair the look with strappy neon sandals that featured a heel.

Kourtney styled her tresses in loose waves that tumbled down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. Her platinum blond bangs framed her delicate facial features and added volume to her face. Her only visible jewelry was a very delicate ring that she wore on her fourth finger.

The pic has already accumulated over 2,000 likes and many comments. Kourtney’s fans loved the ensemble and showered her with praise, lauding her looks and smile.

“Pretty in pink,” a fan said and added a heart-eye emoji.

Another person waxed lyrical about her beauty, before declaring their feelings.

“Kourtney you are the most amazingly gorgeous and beautiful girl. I love you so much, adorable little lady, with your gorgeous body, pretty face with lovely long hair, and mischievous eyes. You are a very loveable lady, I love you so much…” they gushed amidst a slew of heart emoji.

One Instagrammer noticed her footwear and had to mention them.

“I like your shoes Courtney and, of course, the one who wears them. Be safe,” they said.

A fourth admirer paid her a rather extravagant compliment. They thought that Kourtney was the “hottest woman on the planet.”

The former Playboy model has been rebranding herself as a role model and has been posting a variety of snaps lately. The Inquisitr recently shared a car snap where she positioned herself behind the wheel of a vintage car. In this photo, she placed the focus on her fitness and self-love. She encouraged her followers to spend time with their loved ones and placed a double-heart emoji at the end of her message.