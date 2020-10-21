Kourtney Reppert Exposes Bounteous Cleavage In Hot Pink Athletic Wear

Kourtney Reppert tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers in some workout wear. The glamor model showed off her curvaceous figure in a hot pink color that complemented her blond hair and blue eyes. Her fans loved the wholesome look and streamed to engage with her on the social media platform.

The former Playboy model has been rebranding herself as a role model and has been posting a variety of snaps lately. The Inquisitr recently shared a car snap where she positioned herself behind the wheel of a vintage car. In this photo, she placed the focus on her fitness and self-love. She encouraged her followers to spend time with their loved ones and placed a double-heart emoji at the end of her message.

In the stunning snap, Kourtney was enjoying some time outdoors. Behind her, a walled garden showed lush and flowering trees while she sat on a paved walkway. It seemed as if Kourtney was sitting cross-legged with her one hand placed on her left foot. Her body was at right-angles to the camera as she slightly leaned forward. The influencer turned her face toward the lens and smiled broadly.

Kourtney wore a skintight tank top that fit her like a glove. The broad straps clung to her broad shoulders before dipping into a low scooped neckline that exposed her bounteous cleavage. On the bottom, she wore the matching bright pink pants that molded itself to her tight frame.

The social media star chose to wear multi-color sandals with the outfit. The shoes were strappy, cheerful, and made a bold statement. She styled her tresses in a deep side-part, allowing it to tumble down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. Her only visible jewelry was a very delicate ring that she wore on her fourth finger.

Kourtney’s fans loved the ensemble and showered her with praise, lauding her looks and smile.

“Pretty in pink,” a fan said and added a heart-eye emoji.

Another person waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“Kourtney you are the most amazingly gorgeous and beautiful girl. I love you so much, adorable little lady, with your gorgeous body, pretty face with lovely long hair, and mischievous eyes. You are a very loveable lady, I love you so much…” they gushed amidst a slew of heart emoji.

One Instagrammer noticed her footwear and had to mention them.

“I like your shoes Courtney and, of course, the one who wears them. Be safe,” they said.

A fourth admirer paid her a rather extravagant compliment. They thought that Kourtney was the “hottest woman on the planet.”