Ashanti, 40, Celebrates Her Audacious Curves In Sexy Gold Bikini Declaring Her Happy ‘Forever Mood’

R&B queen Ashanti stunned her 5.7 million Instagram followers with a sexy pic that she shared on Tuesday evening. The singer flaunted her toned curves in a sizzling beach snap that sparked a frenzy on social media. According to her geotag, she is currently spending time in Hodges Bay, Antigua, where she is celebrating her 40th birthday. Images of her happy celebrations have dominated her feed since her birthday on October 13.

The image elicited island vibes as Ashanti played in the ocean. Water droplets sprayed over her hair, face, and body as she splashed the water in an upward motion. She lifted her hands heavenward and laughed with her mouth wide open as the shower rained down on her. Ashanti’s crimson wrap was soaking wet and billowed next to her svelte frame, accentuating her hourglass figure.

All eyes were on her audacious curves that were put on display. She rocked a textured gold bikini with a classic triangle cup. Her ample cleavage took center stage as she nearly spilled out from the tight confines. As the center of the front strap, the bikini had a metal embellishment linked to some turquoise beadwork over her toned stomach. The beads dangled above her bellybutton enticingly, highlighting her minuscule waist. The beadwork was secured to her abs with a string that tied behind her back.

The songstress paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. They were a snug fit and clung to her hips and thighs. She rounded off the outfit with a red shrug that had a blue-and-black geometric print on it.

Ashanti elevated her ensemble with statement jewelry pieces. She wore large multi-strand hoop earrings, chunky gold bangles on both wrists, and a delicate necklace around her neck. The actress protected her eyes with square shades that complemented the shape of her face. The star slicked back her hair for a fresh look.

The R&B sensation’s fans immediately flocked to the image and showered her with compliments and praise. This particular snap has already racked up more than 66,000 likes since she posted it.

“Forever fine and sexy,” an admirer gushed.

Another mentioned Ashanti’s obvious zest for life.

“You out here living your BEST LIFE! I love it!” they said.

“I’m loving the sunglasses and bathing suit,” a follower raved.

A fourth Instagram user waxed lyrical about the singer.

“You just keep getting better. You’re God’s grace in talent and we love and celebrate you, beautiful babe,” they said before adding a slew of emojis to the comment.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Ashanti showed off her ample curves in a sparkling pink bathing suit.