‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals How She Really Feels About New Host Tyra Banks

The longtime pro is speaking out.

Cheryl Burke shared her true feelings about Dancing with the Stars’ new addition. The professional dancer opened up this week about Tyra Banks replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and the infamous elimination blunder earlier this month.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Cheryl admitted she’s a big fan of the former America’s Next Top Model host, despite her receiving a wave of backlash from fans.

“It’s really refreshing, I think, to see her just basically call herself out from certain things. When that happened with the missed results — whatever happened — she handled it pretty well,” Cheryl, who’s appeared on the show intermittently since Season 2, explained.

“She’s like ‘Guys this is live television, it is what it is,’ and she’s very real. She’s not just like reading a teleprompter,” the two-time DWTS winner added.

Cheryl was referring to the major error during October 5’s episode. Tyra had to call Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy back to the ballroom because they were in the bottom two, despite her telling them they were safe. She later clarified that the issue was down to a technical error and denied any personal wrongdoing.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Cheryl admitted that Tyra has been doing a lot of “ad-libbing” and, despite social dispatching guidelines keeping the cast and crew several feet apart, she’s been working hard to bond with her new co-stars.

“She’s really trying to interact as much as possible. I think she’s great. She really is. And I look forward to seeing what she’s wearing every week!”

Cheryl is competing on Season 29 with Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean. The duo topped the leaderboard during the October 19 episode after they performed a Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William.

But Cheryl isn’t the only longtime DWTS star who’s defended Tyra. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently admitted that she misses Tom and Erin, but had nothing but praise for the mom of one.

Carrie Ann told TV Insider earlier this month she thought Tyra has brought an “amazing energy” to the series and has done an “amazing job” taking it in her own direction.

“I support Tyra 100 percent,” she said.

It was announced in July that Tyra would be joining the show as host and executive producer with Tom being ousted after 15 years and 28 seasons. The decision was met with a wave of backlash from fans who have repeatedly urged the original host to return ever since Tyra helmed her first episode last month.