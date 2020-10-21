Rihanna, Beyonce, And Other Celebs React To Nigeria Protest Shootings: ‘My Heart Is Broken For Nigeria’

Rihanna, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj are among the celebrities who have spoken out in support of Nigeria’s #EndSars movement following reports of violence at protests last night.

Thousands of Nigerians joined peaceful protests in Lagos on Tuesday to campaign against police brutality, as the BBC reported. The movement began two weeks ago after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, which was then disbanded on October 11.

Reports have now emerged of protesters being shot or injured after soldiers opened fire at the Lekki tollgate. Amnesty International said it had received credible reports of deaths resulting from “excessive use of force” on protesters, and witnesses have claimed that up to 12 people were killed.

Reacting to the shocking developments, Rihanna shared a heartbreaking photo of a protester holding up a blood-soaked Nigerian flag. The “Work” singer also added a statement, saying that her heart was “broken” by the bloodshed.

Beyonce spoke out after receiving pressure from fans to comment and show her support for #EndSars. The Grammy-winning singer, who was recognized for her humanitarian efforts at the BET awards this year, added a list of organizations providing emergency healthcare, food, and shelter as well as an emotional statement to her website.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS,” Beyonce wrote.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell addressed the president of Nigeria directly on her Twitter, calling for an end to police brutality.

“President @muhammadubuhari, please stop the violence that is killing the Bright and promising future of Nigeria. Our youths and young generation are our leaders of the future,” Campbell tweeted, before telling him to “BE THE HEAD OF STATE THAT SETS AN EXAMPLE” and attaching the official hashtag “#ENDSARSNOW.”

Star Wars actor John Boyega, whose family is Nigerian, wrote on his Instagram that he didn’t know what to say about the Lekki tollgate massacre.

“To wage such war on your own people…They must pay,” the actor stated.

He also added videos of protesters to his Instagram story, declaring that the Nigerian government had “failed its people.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj used her social media presence to praise the young Nigerians who had faced the shootings on Tuesday.

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard,” the rapper wrote on her Twitter.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Buhari did not directly refer to the shootings but called on citizens to have patience as police reforms “gather pace.”

The state governor denied that there had been any fatalities, and an indefinite 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Lagos and other regions.