Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Bikini That Puts Voluptuous Chest On Display While Lounging Poolside

Model Valeria Orsini took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to post a new steamy snap in which she stunned in a bikini while lounging poolside.

The model wore a white two-piece swimsuit in the photo. The top featured string ties securing it around her neck and rib cage. The triangular pieces of fabric covering her chest were pulled apart at the middle and left much of Valeria’s voluptuous chest exposed. Viewers got an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The bottoms were also secured to her lower half with a string waistband that rose high on her hips. The front part of the bikini dipped low on Valeria’s pelvis and left the majority of her toned tummy on display. Her ample hips, narrow waist, and curvy legs drew the eye.

Valeria completed the look with her long, blond tresses worn loose and flowing down her back and off to one shoulder from a side part. She accessorized with a silver bracelet on one wrist, a silver pendant necklace, and thin hoop earrings.

The photo was taken at an outdoor pool with a tropical backdrop that was made up of large palm trees. Valeria sat with her feet dangling in the water as she leaned back to support her weight on one arm. With the other arm, she reached up to place her hand on top of her head. The position served to elongate the model’s hourglass physique, showing off the curves of her midsection as she twisted her body to the side. She lifted one leg out of the water while letting the other rest on the lip of the pool. Valeria gazed unsmiling toward the camera.

In the caption of the post, Valeria penned an inspirational message to her 4.3 million followers. She told them that they are not selfish if they want the same energy and love that they give. She also tagged the brand behind the bikini, The Miami Boutique, and the photographer behind the shoot, Gabriel Gonzalez.

The swimsuit snap earned plenty of love from Valeria’s fans, racking up nearly 25,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many social media users complimented her stunning figure in their comments while others expressed their reactions through various emoji.

“What a beauty,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“Stunning mermaid,” another follower wrote.

“You are my favorite Instagram model,” one other fan chimed in.