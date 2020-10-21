Ariana Biermann Poses With Sister Brielle In A Sheer Lace Bodysuit

The 'Don't Be Tardy' sisters stunned in a new Instagram upload.

Ariana Biermann and sister Brielle Biermann displayed their undeniable family resemblance in a stunning photo posted to the latter’s Instagram account this week. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters posed together at the dinner table for the October 20 upload, which can be seen here, as Brielle urged fans to tune in to the latest episode of Don’t Be Tardy.

The 19-year-old social media influencer stunned in a sheer white lace bodysuit with long sleeves. The slinky number highlighted her fit figure, and she draped a fluffy pink jacket around her elbows. She paired it with a short white skirt to flaunt her tanned legs.

Ariana had her long, brunette hair wavy and down, cascading over her shoulders.

The snap appeared to be taken the same night as another recent upload from the 23-year-old reality star. Brielle previously showed off her pigtails in the same skintight tan dress in several photos posted to her account earlier this week as she sat in a car.

In the latest photo, she showed off her décolletage and sat with her arms crossed. She accessorized with one silver and two gold bangles on her left wrist and flashed a big smile.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars sat in front of several large windows that looked out onto the street.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Brielle revealed via the caption that the latest episode of the family’s reality series saw them head into a haunted house. She admitted that viewers were in for a treat because she’s “terrified of demons, ghosts, all that sh*t you have NO control of.”

The comments section was packed full of praise for the sisters.

“Omg you all are too cute. I wish your show was two hours long!” one Instagram user said.

“So beautiful & I love the show,” another commented with several red heart emoji.

“I [swear] you two girl are gorgeous..just like your momma bear..best of luck to your whole family,” a third comment read.

The sibling snap has received more than 21,000 likes and 125-plus comments.

The upload came after Ariana celebrated her 19th birthday over the weekend. The star shared a sweet message for her Instagram followers on October 19 as she posed in a bright pink crop top co-ord and thanked fans for their birthday messages.

“Thank y’all for all the amazing birthday wishes i love you!” Ariana captioned two photos of herself posing in front of a marble backdrop with her hair straight and down.