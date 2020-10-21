Dasha Mart Flaunts Legs For Days In A Chic Blazer Dress

Russian beauty Dasha Mart flaunted her endless pins in a triple-pic update shared Tuesday to her Instagram page, dazzling followers with a chic look courtesy of Catwalk Connection. The Playboy hottie rocked a classy blazer dress complete with padded shoulders and shawl lapels, posing in front of a shopping mall.

Dasha showed off her statuesque physique as she sat on a wooden chair, striking a variety of enticing poses for the benefit of her audience. In the first snap, the gorgeous blonde cut an elegant figure as she stretched out one leg in front of her, crossing the other one on top of it. She raised her knee and casually leaned her arm on the backrest of her chair, showcasing her flawlessly manicured fingers. She closed her eyes and coquettishly raised her hand to her cheek as if to brush back a lock of hair, all the while flashing a beaming smile at the camera.

The second picture was more closely cropped to her incredible curves and showed Dasha sitting on the edge of a nearby table. The model hugged her midriff, displaying her toned thigh as she pulled back one side of her jacket. Just like before, she was smiling from ear to ear, turning her head sideways as she posed with her eyes closed.

The Bang Energy elite model leaned her derrière against the tabletop in the last photo, putting her long, lean legs on full display. The snap also offered a more detailed view of the blazer dress, which the social media maven wore buttoned-up.

Dasha opted for a light-gray number that complemented her bronzed tan and honey-colored tresses. She paired it with black leather shorts that exposed her chiseled pins and gave fans a peek at the tattoo on her thigh. The double-breasted jacket skimmed her thighs, hemming well below her shorts — which laced up in the front, tying with a stylish bow.

The blond bombshell rocked a plunging top, which she coordinated with her bottoms. The skimpy item boasted a scandalous neckline that fell far past her chest, teasing her midsection as well as leaving a massive amount of cleavage on show. Dasha completed the smoking hot look with black fishnet heels, which allowed her pedicure to be seen. She added a bit of bling with a gold choker. A black purse rested on the table next to her, its metallic gold details matching the buttons on her blazer as well as the subtle chains adorning her fabulous footwear.

The trio of snaps was geotagged at Aventura Mall in Miami. Dasha penned half of her caption in Russian, with a Google translation revealing she welcomed the arrival of autumn as it brought the change to switch to fall fashion. She also made sure to tag the online retailer that provided her jacket, expressing her thoughts on the piece with three fire emoji.

The model’s online admirers had nothing but praise for the sophisticated look, taking to the comments in large numbers to compliment her beauty and “magical legs.”

“Always so gorgeous. Awesome beautiful legs,” wrote one person, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“WoooooW [three fire emoji] BEAUTIFUL,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, ending with a trio of heart eyes.

“Ready for bussiness [sic],” remarked a third follower, who ended their message with a string of blue hearts.

“Off the charts gorgeous,” gushed a fourth fan.

