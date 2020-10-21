‘Below Deck Med’ Star Malia White Looks Smoking Hot In A Floral-Print Bikini

Malia White was in her element in the most recent photo that was added to her Instagram feed. The Below Deck Med star flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy bikini, quickly capturing the attention of her 200,000-plus fans.

The image captured Malia posed in front of a calm body of water. She stood in the center of the frame, placing one hand on her side and the opposite near her leg. Malia cocked her head slightly to the side as she gazed into the lens with a big smile. In her caption, Malia noted that she spends most days on the water but doesn’t get to wear a bikini very often, sharing that she was “thankful for the help” with her tan lines.

She opted for a floral-print suit that showcased her fit figure. The garment boasted a navy and pink pattern that popped against her allover glow. It had a thin set of straps that secured over her toned shoulders, leaving her muscular arms in view for her audience to admire. The suit’s plunging neckline showed off her killer cleavage and bare collar. The garment also boasted a thick band that stretched tightly across her ribcage, highlighting her tiny frame.

The bombshell teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as racy. They boasted the same pattern as her top, and it had thin straps that left little to the imagination, showcasing her tiny waist and a tease of her thighs. The low rise design of the suit helped draw attention to her trim tummy. Malia completed her racy look with navy blue nail polish.

She wore her long, blond tresses with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulder. Malia appeared to have just taken a dip in the water, and her locks were soaking wet.

Within a few hours of the photo going live on her page, it’s already earned her over 15,000 likes. She appeared to have disabled fans from commenting, and only a single person was able to compliment her figure.

“Holy abs hot mama. Ready for you to come home already!” one friend wrote.

As viewers of the popular Bravo show know, Malia came under fire this season after she got her co-star, Hannah Ferrier fired. The Bosun snapped a photo of the contents inside of Hannah’s purse, which included Valium and CBD, causing Hannah to get axed from the yacht. A Change.org petition later circulated the internet, calling for her to be removed from the show.

“Fans of Below Deck are furious with bosun Malia White for actions made against crew member Hannah Ferrier in the show’s most recent episodes,” the organizer wrote. “There should be consequences for Malia’s actions of revealing future episodes and humiliating her coworker.”

As viewers know, the petition didn’t work and Malia ended up finishing up the season.