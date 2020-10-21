Andreane Chamberland Shares Risqué Topless Fruit-Picking Instagram Update

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland teased her 548,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 20, saw her with a group of fellow Instagram models in a flirty fruit-picking set that was captured at Cidrerie Verger Bilodeau, Canada.

In the caption, fellow Instagram sensations Mylene Lacroix, Audrey Dee, and Kim Kokonut were tagged as being featured in the shots. It was unclear which one was Andreane, although, dedicated fans could probably easily point her out.

Andreane and the others wore all wore nothing more than skintight denim jeans as they picked apples from an orchard. One model stood on a ladder, a red bow in her long locks as she reached out toward the tree. As a result of the pose, plenty of her sideboob was revealed.

Another woman stood next to her, a basket filled to the brim with fruit in her hand. Next to them, one model wore a wide-brimmed hat as she sat atop the shoulders of another. Her jeans were ripped at the back, and her pert derriere was exposed because of those strategic slits. She also appeared to be eating an apple as the women below held onto her knees and supported her weight.

Two images were shared. However, they were both very similar in appearance. The second shot merely a close-up version of the first. While all of the attention was drawn to the group picking fruit, in the background, a blue sky peppered with fluffy could also be seen.

As soon as Andreane posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the set had already collected more than 7,700 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

“This is toooooooo cute omg,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“If you girls need help [climbing] those trees, let me know,” a fan joked.

“I could watch you gorgeous babes all day,” another user stated.

“Omg I adore this shot,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji for further emphasis.

While some supporters had plenty to say, others opted to use emoji rather than words in order to capture their thoughts. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content, the peach and apple emoji also featured abundantly in the comments section.

Andreane Chamberland often shares daring content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off her booty and underboob in a very revealing cheerleading costume that had a decidedly spooky Halloween theme.