Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette’: Reality Steve Shares Latest Tidbits On Status Of Clare Crawley’s Relationship

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that the drama with Clare Crawley’s season will be quite intense over the next few weeks. Plenty of rumors about what happens have been swirling for the past couple of months, and on Tuesday, spoiler king Reality Steve shared a few new tidbits via his blog.

Clare went on her first official dates during Episode 2 of The Bachelorette. Spoilers have indicated, however, that she won’t be able to stick with this plan for long. The word is that just 12 days into filming, she decided that first impression rose recipient Dale Moss was it for her.

ABC has yet to confirm that The Bachelorette pair stopped filming and that Tayshia Adams took over. However, the premiere didn’t exactly dismiss any of the rumors. In fact, they all but straight-up said that Clare chooses Dale and blows up her season.

According to blogger Reality Steve, Clare and Dale are still together. In answering a fan email in his latest post, he said that he knows that they have met up for what are deemed “happy couple weekends.”

Since the two cannot be together publicly, every season production arranges some undercover get-togethers for The Bachelorette duo. Those have been dubbed happy couple weekends, and it sounds as if this duo has been together more than once since they stopped filming.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

All of the drama with Clare ending her run as The Bachelorette happened at the end of July. That means that the pair who is rumored to be engaged has had to keep it mum for nearly three months.

It’s likely a good sign if they’ve had multiple secret rendezvous together as Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate. However, it seems that he doesn’t think people should anticipate a quick wedding. When one person suggested that the two might wed during the live December “After the Final Rose” special, he dismissed that possibility.

There’s also speculation already about whether Clare or Dale might be looking at moving to keep the relationship going. She is based in Sacramento, California, while he is from South Dakota and currently lives in New York. Obviously, a New York to California romance could be tricky to maintain.

When asked about this, the blogger shared a few thoughts.

“I have not heard what the situation is between them. But judging by social media, seems like Dale is the one who has more flexibility when it comes to moving. Clare has a mom in a nursing home. I don’t see her moving anytime soon,” he explained.

It sounds as if it’ll take maybe three more weeks before The Bachelorette viewers get to see Clare and Dale’s decision about stopping production. Will everybody then really have to wait until December for an update, or will something come earlier? People will certainly be curious to see if this duo can really go the distance after such a whirlwind relationship.