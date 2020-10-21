Hoda Kotb Poses In Yoga Pants Looking Fitter Than Ever

Today Show host Hoda Kotb made a rare appearance on her own Instagram feed today, pleasing her 1.7 million followers. The 56-year-old seldom posts photos of herself on social media but instead uses her platform to share inspirational quotes, celebrate others, and plug her books. When she popped up today, in yoga pants nonetheless, her fans were ecstatic to see her smiling face, even if it was behind a mask.

In the new post, which contained two photos, the This Just Speaks To Me author could be seen sporting a pink windbreaker jacket, a loose blue scoop neck top, and grey yoga pants. She wore a disposable blue facemask and wore a hat that read “Vote” atop her ponytail. Also in the picture was Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager who was in similar workout gear, and had a mask and hat that matched her friends. The women posed with Soul Cycle trainer Stacey Griffith as the trio were celebrating her 14 years with the company.

The second photo in the post was of the women again, but this one was a taller shot that showed off their different athletic sneakers. Hoda rocked white and blue kicks, while Jenna opted for some black booties which clearly weren’t for exercising. The ladies pointed at Stacey in the photo while they all smiled behind their masks.

The last time Hoda shared a photo of herself to Instagram might have been three days ago with a Christmas throwback, but prior to that, it had been almost two months without a pic of that famously smiling face. On August 16 she shared a different throwback snapshot alongside BFF Kathy Lee Gifford when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live together.

The new images brought in over 15,000 likes and well over 100 comments, most of which from fans who were happy to see Hoda pop up on their feeds again.

“When do u find the time Wonder Woman??” one fan asked, questioning how Hoda has time to work out given her busy schedule.

“Love you Hoda. Your smile is contagious. That Jenna is just someone you want for a friend your whole life,” another wrote.

“Hoda, you look like you’ve lost weight. What are you doing? You look great!” another asked.

Several commenters asked Hoda if she had dropped a few pounds, while others complimented her on her trim physique. Just last year both Jenna and Hoda revealed they both would like to lose some weight and tried intermittent-fasting. It appears as if Hoda put in the work and ended up achieving a goal she set for herself in 2019.