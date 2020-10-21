Aisha Thalia Wows In Skintight Ruched Jumpsuit That Shows Off Her Impressive Booty

Instagram model Aisha Thalia impressed her 549,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 20, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable buns as she walked through a dappled garden while wearing a unique jumpsuit.

In the caption, Aisha encouraged her fans to follow her. However, it was not along the path below her feet. Instead, it was to the fashion label TouchDolls, an indication of who was responsible for her stunning outfit. She also stated via the geotag that the video was filmed at Coral Gables, Florida.

Aisha wore a peach jumpsuit that hugged her form and showed off her impressive booty as she took a stroll along a path in the shade of some enormous trees. The clothing was ruched, adding further detail to her enviable curves as she strutted confidently.

The top of the outfit was off-the-shoulder and featured long sleeves that flared out at the wrist, creating massive bird-like wings. At one point in the clip, Aisha raised her arms out to the side, further highlighting this interesting detail.

The Instagram sensation’s golden curls reached her shoulders and she completed the look with a pair of high heels that could only just been seen peeking out below her pant legs as the camera panned down.

As soon as Aisha posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the clip had already garnered a respectable 29,300 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Boo u just keep getting better and better slayyy love slayyy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That walk away game,” a fan declared.

“That booty tho,” another user stated.

“Who playing with the thermostat? Cause it just got hotter in here,” a fourth person joked, adding several emoji at the end of their statement for further clarification.

Many of her followers decided to simply use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the celebrity’s latest clip. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, considering how Aisha’s booty looked in the outfit, the peach emoji also got a steady workout as well.

Aisha often shows off her unique fashion sense when posting to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snap of herself walking along a path while wearing a pair of ripped and fringed denim jeans. She paired this with a matching crop top and some strappy sandals. Her fans were obviously impressed and quickly rushed in to say so.