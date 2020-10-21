Jen Selter Sizzles In A Monochromatic Blue Athletic Ensemble For Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video clip in which she rocked a monochromatic athletic ensemble. The clip was filmed on a balcony with a black frame and glass sides. The sun was setting, casting a gorgeous glow over Jen and all the buildings around her, and a breathtaking view of the water and cityscape was visible in the reflection of the building windows nearby.

Jen’s outfit was from the athletic brand Alo Yoga, and she tagged the label in her caption. She showcased her fit physique in a simple sports bra that featured a v-neck neckline which dipped low, showing off a hint of cleavage. The garment extended a few inches below her breasts in a long-line style, but her chiseled abs were still on display in the look.

She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings. The wide waistband settled on her slim waist, stretching over her belly button and accentuating her hourglass shape. The pale blue fabric clung to her gravity-defying posterior, sculpted thighs and muscular calves. She finished off the look with sneakers in the same hue.

Over top of the athletic ensemble, which is the type of outfit Jen has worn on countless Instagram videos before, she layered a puffer jacket in the same eye-catching hue. She styled her brunette locks in a middle part, and her tresses cascaded down her back in a sleek look.

She added a necklace with a green pendant, and a few rings to accessorize. Jen flashed a smile at the camera at one point in the video, switching up her poses and facial expressions throughout the update.

She paired the clip with a caption explaining a bit more about the look, and also leaving a flirtatious hint that she was looking for a partner to watch sunsets with.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 56,000 views within six hours. It also racked up 277 comments from her eager audience.

“Omg literally my favorite color! I love this outfit!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look amazing,” another follower remarked.

“Perfect as always,” a third fan chimed in.

“Great color on great body,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen surprised her followers with another ensemble that highlighted her fit physique. She wore a sports bra and matching leggings, both in a muted pastel print, and used a yoga mat and exercise ring to do several moves in a workout. She had her mat stretched out in a space with wall-to-wall windows that flooded the area with natural light.