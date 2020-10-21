Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Abs And Muscular Thighs In Booty Shorts As She Works Out

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 20, saw the celebrity wearing minuscule booty shorts and a crop top as she shared a variety of workout snaps. In the caption, she stated that she wanted to add another 45 pounds to the weight she was about to lift.

Qimmah wore a black crop top that featured shoestring straps. The item of clothing plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of her ample cleavage. She teamed this with a pair of tan exercise shorts that clung to her form and highlighted not only her pert derriere but her chiseled abs and impressively muscular thighs.

Her long dark locks were styled in messy waves and held back from her face with a Nike sweatband. Finally, she completed her look with a pair of black runners that featured white soles.

The Instagram sensation shared several pics with her fans. The first showed her bending forward as she held on to a large weight. She looked back over her shoulder as she did so, a smile gracing her lips as her hair cascaded down over one shoulder.

The pictures that followed also showed a similar theme. As she looked in different directions, she continued to clasp the enormous weight. Her toned body was certainly the focal point in the set as she flaunted her enviable physique.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. It took less than an hour for the set to wrack up an impressive 10,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Looking Good,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Them legs though,” a fan remarked.

“Your body [is a] masterpiece. Hard work,” another user stated.

“So gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also sharing a variety of emoji at the end of their comment.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content, the muscly arm emoji also got a thorough workout.

Qimmah often shares a variety of content with her official social media account in order to keep her fans interested. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared a series of shots of herself in a plunging black mini dress. The risque shots not only showed off the fitness guru’s insane figure but plenty of her sideboob as well.