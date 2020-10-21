Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her 6-Month Baby Bump In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Singer Kelly Rowland thrilled her 10.5 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a short video clip in which she flaunted her baby bump in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

Kelly rocked a black bikini top that featured simple triangular cups that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Her ample assets strained against the fabric, which featured bedazzled embellishments atop the material. Thin black straps stretched across her chest, and around her neck and back to secure the garment.

Her bump was exposed, and Kelly showed off various angles throughout the video, examining her changing body in different mirrors in the space.

She paired the bikini top with bottoms that likewise had a simple style. They sat low on her hips, and they started well below her stomach, leaving her belly fully on display. Her toned legs looked amazing in the look as well. The simplicity of the swimsuit ensured that her beauty was the focal point of the footage.

Kelly finished off the ensemble with a few accessories to show off her sense of style. She had a bracelet around each wrist, and a ring on one hand. She wore her hair down in an effortless, textured style, and placed a straw hat with a dark brim atop her tresses.

Kelly had her nails painted a vibrant red hue, and her cell phone was encased with a whimsical case that appeared to have an illustration of a woman on it. She posed in front of a cream-colored wall with plenty of texture, which made for an eye-catching backdrop.

A colorful yellow-and-green rug was positioned underneath her feet, and Kelly brought her followers along with her on her examination journey as she gazed at her figure in the various reflections throughout the space.

Her fans absolutely loved the intimate update, and the post received over 1.5 million views within just seven hours of going live. It also racked up 7,793 comments from Kelly’s eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Omg!!!!!! Sooooo cute!!! This belly is life tho!!! So perfect,” one fan gushed, loving the clip.

“Oh my goodness!! You are a goddess!” another follower added.

“Look at that beautiful bump,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“QUEEN you are so gorgeous and glowing!” another commented, including several emoji in the remark.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly announced the news of her second pregnancy on her Instagram page. She did so by sharing snaps from a photoshoot she did for Women’s Health magazine in which her growing belly was highlighted in the stunning ensembles she wore.