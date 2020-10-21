Laura Sagra Poses In Cute ‘Coffee Is My Lover’ PJ Set

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 957,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 20, saw the celebrity wearing a pair of pajamas. Because of the theme on the clothing, in the caption, she asked her fans if they wanted to drink a cup of coffee.

Laura wore a white T-shirt pajama top. On the front featured a cartoon drawing of a giant cup filled with a hot beverage. Instead of steam rising, though, hearts did. The words, “Coffee is my lover” were written boldly across the front of the mug.

She teamed this with a pair of pink shorts. A variety of cups made up the pattern on this, continuing on in the theme of Laura’s update.

The model stood next to a large paneled window. Outside, a variety of greenery could be seen, which contrasted nicely with the pastels in Laura’s PJs and helped to show off her pale complexion.

She posed with one arm resting on a window frame as she gazed at something that was off-screen. One toned leg was slightly bent as she thrust her hips out to the side, resting her other hand gently against the shorts.

Her long blond locks were casually tousled. Parted haphazardly to one side and cascading down over her shoulder, it helped to give that just-woken-up vibe even though she had already put her makeup on.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers immediately dived in to respond. In well under an hour, the photo had already garnered more than 4,000 likes and plenty of comments from her devout admirers.

Many of the comments were in other languages. However, the term “hermosa” was regularly used. According to a Google translation, this Spanish word means “beautiful” in English.

“Sure,” one follower wrote in the comments section, obviously referencing the question in Laura’s caption.

“So sexy and beautiful,” a fan remarked.

“Love the PJ’s. Mine is Pepsi not coffee,” another user stated regarding the model’s question.

“Very beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in a way to avoid the language barrier. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, the fox-with-heart-eyes and the kissing emoji also got a steady workout.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura shared some video content to her social media account yesterday. In that update, she performed the Jerusalem Dance Challenge while wearing a plunging crop top and tie-dyed sweatpants.