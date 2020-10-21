Carrie Ann Inaba Posts Striking Selfie, Confirms She Channeled Moira Rose From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ In Red Wig

https://www.inquisitr.com/6341021/carrie-ann-inaba-red-wig/

The October 19 episode of Dancing With the Stars was one of the most exciting yet, but many of the viewers could only talk about judge Carrie Ann Inaba and not the competitors themselves. Carrie Ann has made waves for her wig choices this season on DWTS, and last night’s maroon bob set Twitter aflame. Many loved the look, while others hated it, saying Carrie didn’t need to hide under wigs because she has naturally beautiful hair.

Some viewers thought the whole ensemble looked a little familiar and suggested Carrie Ann might have been paying homage to Moira Rose from the Emmy winning show Schitt’s Creek. Moira, played famously by Catherine O’Hara, was known for her wig choices and elaborate wardrobe in the Pop series. The character often wore a short bob and loved black and white dresses, and Carrie Ann confirmed today Moira was definitely her inspiration.

In a new post shared to her Instagram on Tuesday night, Carrie Ann shared a close-up selfie which put her red wig on full display. Her black and silver sequin dress was also featured in the photo which looked even more sparkly with the DWTS stage as her backdrop. In the caption for the post, she wrote that people should just call her “Moira” and said last night’s look was inspired by The Crows Have Eyes actress. Many also noted on social media that it wasn’t just last night’s look that was a parallel to Moira, but the constant change-up of her wigs this season that made the two women have even more in common. Moira famously never wore the same hairstyle twice.

In the selfie, Carrie Ann clenched her microphone with both hands, showing off some impressive rings that didn’t get the attention they deserved last night. Four large statement rings filled with shimmery stones alternated across her hands matching her dress perfectly. The ring choices might have been a little understated for Moira, but were perfect for Carrie Ann.

In just a few hours the sweet selfie brought in thousands of likes and had loyal fans complimenting her in the comments.

“Love all your LEWKS this season, gorgeous,” Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima wrote.

“Always smoking hot,” another typed.

Unfortunately for Carrie, there were still some haters who did not care for the wig choice Monday evening. Their negative comments piled in between the positive ones, sticking out like sore thumbs.

“Did not think it was your best look. Not at all flattering. However that said… you usually kill it,” one disappointed fan wrote.

“Not a fan of these wigs.. you are stunning without!” another added.