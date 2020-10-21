Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display As She Works Out In Skintight Leggings And Bright Red Crop Top

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 20, saw the celebrity working out with an exercise resistance band. As she did so, her pert derriere was on display in her skintight clothing.

In the caption, she discussed the fact that she loved waking up every day with her intentions clear. She also insisted that she was definitely “crushing” her goals presently.

Bruna wore a deep red crop top that clung to her form. A multitude of straps crisscrossed over her shoulders and her toned back was on display as a result.

She teamed this with a pair of gray leggings. The high-waisted item, hugged her booty as she did some resistance training. Finally, she completed the look with a pair of black Nike runners that featured gray soles.

The Instagram sensation worked out on what appeared to be a balcony. Using a thick band around her thighs, she performed a series of exercises that helped to tone her legs and buns.

Switching things up, she then used a small weight held in her hands as she squatted. As she performed the repetitions, the camera panned around from her side and further showed off her backside.

A dumbbell was also used for another exercise. This time, she squatted slightly as she lifted the weight with her arms, strengthening her biceps and upper body in this section of the workout. Finally, she switched back to the smaller weight and did some more difficult squats as the clip ended.

As soon as Bruna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the clip had already amassed 16,800 likes and plenty of comments from her avid fans.

“Great workout,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’re looking good beautiful lady keep it up,” a fan remarked.

“I could watch this all day,” another user stated.

“That booty though,” a fourth person wrote, also adding some emoji for added emphasis to their comment.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. As is common on Bruna’s posts, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, because of the content, the peach emoji also got a serious workout as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna decided to share a fashion update with her official social media account yesterday. Wearing black leather pants and a crop top, the model’s enviable physique was once again the highlight as her supporters rushed in to voice their opinion.