‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Episode 2 Brings Clare Crawley’s First Dates & A Bit Of Drama

It’s time for Episode 2 of The Bachelorette featuring Clare Crawley. Spoilers tease that there will be some incredibly cringeworthy moments, but the entertainment may come to a halt earlier than viewers would like.

During Monday night’s show, Clare will have her first dates with her guys. ABC notes that she will have one individual date and two group dates. Former professional football player Jason Foster will get the first one-on-one, and it seems he will reveal some heavy-duty details about his childhood.

One group date will challenge nine suitors to show how well they communicate through languages of love. The other outing will involve an intense battle of dodgeball, and The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that this will get quite revealing.

According to a sneak peek shared via The Bachelorette Instagram page, bachelor Brandon Gross will get some one-on-one time with Clare. He’ll tell her that he felt he had to be on the cast when he found out that she would be handing out roses. He notes that she’s gorgeous, but he runs into trouble after that.

She will ask Brandon what else it was about her that made him want to be there. He’ll admit that he really doesn’t know anything about her other than that she’s from Sacramento and she’s gorgeous.

It appears that Clare won’t even try to hide her annoyance with this. She’ll go on to wonder why he’s even there if he can’t name anything he likes about her. Could this lead to an immediate elimination for Brandon?

Ahead of Episode 2, spoiler king Reality Steve shared a few additional tidbits via his blog. He noted that viewers would not see a rose ceremony at the end of Tuesday’s show.

It used to be that production almost always ended each week The Bachelorette with a rose ceremony. More and more often in recent seasons, however, those dramatic eliminations have been carried over to the following week. This means there’s usually a dramatic cliffhanger of some sort, and it appears they’re utilizing the same strategy for Clare.

This approach also allows production to stretch out Clare’s journey a while longer. The Bachelorette teasers have previously detailed that Clare and Dale fall for one another so hard right away that the series shifted gears. It’s said that they brought Tayshia Adams in to do her own mini-season.

Reality Steve notes that by stretching out The Bachelorette rose ceremonies, this seemingly gives the network five episodes with Clare before the big shocker with the Tayshia switch.

The premiere showed Clare saying that she thought she’d met her husband after her introduction to Dale. This soon becomes a major problem for the rest of the guys on The Bachelorette and fans may see some of that begin with Episode 2 on Tuesday night.