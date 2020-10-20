Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Purple Lacy Savage X Fenty Lingerie, ‘Love Dressing Up For Myself’

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura teased her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 20, saw the celebrity rocking a lacy corset and matching panties from Savage X Fenty. In the caption, she declared that she loved dressing up just for herself when at home.

Yovanna wore a lacy corset top in a pale shade of purple. It plunged down low in the front and showed off the celebrity’s cleavage as she posed in the first shot, which saw her positioned in front of a mirror. The top also featured black piping along the boning as well as garter straps for stockings.

She paired this with a matching pair of panties. In one of the pictures, Yovanna leaned toward the mirror and applied some gloss to her plump lips. This revealed the thong-back detail of her underwear and her pert derriere was the focal point as a result in that picture.

Yovanna’s dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle. As she posed for the camera, her locks cascaded down her back. She completed the look with a pair of delicate gold hopped earrings.

The model shared a variety of snaps, some slightly out of focus. However, all did a great job of highlighting her underwear.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In well under an hour, the set had already racked up an impressive 23,100 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

Some people posted their comments in different languages. Often used was the Spanish word “hermosa,” which means “beautiful,” according to a Google translation.

“WOW Girl you are smoking Hot,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Ventura for president 2024,” a fan joked.

“Not feeling savage, BEING savage,” another user stated in response to Yovanna’s caption.

“Amazing beauty,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the heart and lips emoji for further emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart ones. However, some fans liked to branch out, choosing the lips and fox-with-heart-eyed emoji as well.

Yovanna also likes to share fashion shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her enviable figure while wearing a skintight long-sleeved mini dress. As to be expected, her supporters flocked to her account in order to show their appreciation.