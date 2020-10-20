Kelsea Ballerini Drops Jaws In Animal Print Bathing Suit, Cowboy Hat & Boots

Kelsea Ballerini took to her Instagram account to flaunt her insane figure in a racy cow-print bathing suit, much to the delight of her over 2.2 million followers. The singer left little to the imagination while showing off her country roots.

Kelsea stunned in the racy pic as she opted for the one-piece suit, which boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a square neckline that put her abundant cleavage on full display.

The swimwear was cut high over her curvaceous hips and clung tightly to her petite waist while accentuating her hourglass-shaped physique. Her long, lean legs also stole the show in the pic.

Kelsea accessorized the beach look by adding her own unique spin to the style. She added a black cowboy hat on her head and rocked a set of white boots.

The songbird posed with both of her hands around her midsection and her hip pushed out. She bent one knee and looked away from the camera. Her head was tilted upward as she wore a flirty smirk on her lips. She geotagged her location as Palm Springs, California.

The view behind Kelsea was stunning. A bright blue sky was visible, as well as some green trees. An outdoor table and chair could be seen at the singer’s side while she stood near a tall cactus. In the caption, she posted some lyrics from Alan Jackson’s fan favorite song, “Gone Country.”

Her long, blond hair was styled in sleek, straight strands. The locks were separated into two sections and tied into pigtails that hung over her shoulders.

Kelsea’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the shot, clicking the like button more than 37,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 320 messages during that time.

“THIS LOOK IS EVERYTHING!! the cow print! the boots! the hat! your hair! you said ‘country yeehaw’ but make it ~california fashion~ and i am SO here for it,” one follower stated.

“Shake it for me, girl,” another wrote.

“You freaking queennnn,” a third comment read.

“Ummmm hottie,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea doesn’t appear to be shy about showing some skin in her online snaps. She recently delighted her followers when she opted for a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes and a knotted top while posing at the drive in theater. That post has raked in more than 107,000 likes and over 570 comments to date.