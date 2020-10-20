WWE Superstar Sasha Banks Shows Off Her Bikini Body As She Chills By A Swimming Pool: ‘You’re Welcome’

WWE superstar Sasha Banks took to Instagram on Tuesday and tantalized her 4.8 million followers with a photo of her chilling on the ledge of a swimming pool.

In the picture, “The Boss” rocked a black bikini top with purple and pink bottoms that complemented her blue hair. She wore a pair of black shades and a cap to keep the sun out of her eyes, appearing relaxed in the process.

Banks lay with her arms spread behind her head. Her hands dipped into the water, while her toned legs remained firmly on the pool’s thin ledge. She also boasted a carefree smile as she lounged by the water.

The pool was a dark blue color and was surrounded by a white floor. Some chairs were visible in the background, though they were empty as Banks enjoyed some alone time.

The accompanying caption simply stated “You’re welcome” followed by the hashtag “#showupforyourself.” The former WWE Women’s Champion appeared to be in a self-fulfilling mood as she enjoyed the tranquil moment.

Banks’ followers appreciated her gesture. Hundreds of them flooded the comments section and shared their appreciation for the superstar, bestowing her with compliments and admiration.

“Your hubby is one lucky man,” wrote one fan.

“What’s one meal you eat to keep you in shape like this,” asked a second fan who seemed to be looking for tips on how to achieve an envious figure.

“Damn you are 1000% HOT,” stated a third Instagram user whose comment summarized the general replies to Banks’ post.

A substantial amount of the comments were made up of fire and love heart emojis. Banks is a popular presence on social media, and her fans clearly let her know following her latest upload.

Banks looked like she was loving life in the picture, which is understandable as she has plenty of things to celebrate at the moment. She is currently embroiled in a main event feud with Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown, and their upcoming match could headline this month’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Both women were tag team partners until earlier this year, but their relationship came to an end after Bayley betrayed Banks and injured her. If Banks’ latest upload is anything to go by, however, her rivalry isn’t bothering her too much.

She also joined the Star Wars franchise recently. As documented by Fightful, she was cast in season two of The Mandalorian, which will mark her biggest acting project yet.