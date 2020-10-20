Claudia Sampedro Rocks A Revealing Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

Cuban model Claudia Sampedro is no stranger to showing off her enviable assets on social media. Following her sultry pic-positing ritual, she uploaded a new photograph on Instagram to mesmerize her 1.1 million followers.

In the pic, Claudia rocked a skimpy white top which boasted long, puffed sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design. It featured elasticated edges and a tie-up feature in the center of the bodice. The risqué garment showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

Claudia also put her bare midriff on full display to titillate her admirers. She teamed the top with a pair of Daisy Dukes which drew attention to her well-toned thighs.

The hottie completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

Claudia loosely tied her hair, letting her highlighted locks fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for multiple gold pendants. She also accessorized with a colorful cross-body purse which she hung on her right shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Cocobay Resort in Antigua. The shoot took place indoors. A bamboo chair, a lamp, and some ceramic pots could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, she stood with her legs spread apart. The hottie turned her head to the left side and flashed a small smile.

Claudia informed users through a comment that her shirt was from the British luxury womenswear label, House of CB, while her shorts were gifted to her by the designer of IMDFG. She also disclosed that her heels were from Sergio Rossi and she carried a Valentino purse.

Within nine hours of posting, the photo racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 223 comments in which her most ardent followers praised her sexy body as well as her incredible style.

“You look like a snack!” one of her fans commented.

“Every time you post, it brings a smile on my face. Happy Tuesday, Sampedro,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“You are killing me with that tremendous body!” a third admirer remarked.

“Incredibly beautiful. Love you so much, Claudia,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “Mamacita,” “hottest,” and “wifey,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation and support, including Mary Bellavita, Rachel Bush, and Isabella Buscemi.

