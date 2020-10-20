Sofia Richie Sports V-Neck Sweater & Snug Pants While Posing With Dog Originally Given To By Scott Disick

On Tuesday, October 20, Sofia Richie uploaded a stunning snap for her 6.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 22-year-old posing on paved outdoor flooring surrounded by hedges. She stood with her legs spread and leaned against a large stone pillar carved with images of Buddha. Sofia bent her knee and placed one of her hands on the top of her head. She turned her neck and closed her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face.

Her wiener dog, Hershela, also know as Hersh, stood next to Sofia and looked off into the distance. The model’s canine companion wore a chic animal print collar. As reported by People magazine, the pup was originally given to Sofia by her former beau, television personality Scott Disick in 2018.

The fashion designer opted to wear a loose-fitting white v-neck sweater tucked into a pair of matching high-waisted flared pants. The bottoms were snug on her hips, which accentuated her curvaceous figure. The all-white ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. Sofia accessorized the look with layered necklaces and pointed-toe shoes.

For the photo, the blond beauty pulled back her hair in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for PrettyLittleThing.

Many of Sofia’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“I love how white clothes look on you,” wrote an admirer.

“Obsessed with this look,” added a different devotee.

A few fans also commented on her precious pup.

“[O]ohhh I’m glad you got Hershella [sic], you look amazing,” said one commenter, along with a smiling face emoji.

“Such a cute dog, what is its name??” asked another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Sofia has modeled a fashionable outfit on social media. For instance, earlier this month, she uploaded a sizzling selfie that showed her wearing an unbuttoned sage green blouse. She paired the top with fuzzy bottoms in a different shade of green. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.