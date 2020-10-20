Donald Trump Cuts ’60 Minutes’ Interview Short, Then Shames Lesley Stahl For Not Wearing A Mask

President Donald Trump has cut short his interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes. After walking out of his solo portion of the interview, Trump also refused to sit down for a segment he was scheduled to tape with Vice President Mike Pence, CNN reported.

The president sat down with 60 Minutes’ host Lesley Stahl at the White House on Tuesday, October 20. According to sources close to CNN, the two spoke for about 45 minutes before Trump told Stahl she had enough material and walked away.

Not long after the taping took place, the Republican presidential candidate took to social media to share a video of Stahl at the White House, shaming her for not wearing a mask after their interview.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

In May, Stahl announced she won her battle against COVID-19, after being hospitalized for a week. Meanwhile, on October 2, President Trump revealed that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the virus, as The Inquisitr reported.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were also interviewed by 60 Minutes on Tuesday. Biden and Harris chose to be interviewed separately, while Trump and Pence opted to have one together as well — although the president never showed up.

Stahl’s interviews are part of CBS’ segment that looks at the 2020 presidential elections and its candidates, similar to what the network did around the 2016 elections. The 60 Minutes special is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 25, on CBS.

So far, Stahl has yet to respond to President Trump’s mask-shaming post. However, many users on Twitter have already left comments under the video, taking up for the host.

“And the point of this tweet is what, exactly? Shouldn’t you be focusing on the 220,000 dead Americans instead? Do you only mask shame those who you feel threatened by?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Tune in to @60Minutes on Sunday to watch a desperate Donald Trump storm out of his interview with Lesley Stahl and run to his little baby cell phone to tweet about her because he’s afraid of how he’ll look on TV,” another user tweeted.

“So @realDonaldTrump apparently had a catastrophic meltdown when being interviewed by Lesley Stahl, and since it was caught on tape, he’s now proactively attacking her before it airs.,” a third person wrote on Twitter.

Trump had previously sat down with Stahl in 2018, right before the midterm elections, where he discussed his relationships with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, the economy, “fake news,” and more.