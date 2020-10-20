Two Troubling ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nate Suffers A Life-Changing Blow

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 21, tease that Elena tries to do damage control, but Devon is not interested in any kind of reconciliation. Elsewhere, Phyllis goes into crisis mode to ensure that there is no negative press for The Grand Phoenix.

Devon Has No Mercy

Everything spirals out of control, and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finds herself trying to do damage control, according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately for Nate (Sean Dominic), his physical altercation with Devon (Bryton James) results in a life-changing injury. A surgeon, Nate suffers a significant cut to his hand that causes nerve damage, which may end his career. Elean goes with him to the hospital, which doesn’t help her situation with Devon.

After she finishes with Nate, Elena hopes to make up with her boyfriend. She thinks that she and Devon can make it through anything together. However, Devon feels her betrayal with his cousin is way too much for him to endure or overcome. He loved Elena completely, but she shattered his trust and love by sleeping with Nate. Although she thinks she can somehow make things right, Devon is firm that she can’t.

Devon allows her his guest bedroom for the night, but he lets her know she needs to pack in the morning. He kicks Elena out of his penthouse and out of his life, which is a devastating blow for both of them.

Phyllis Handles A Crisis

Francis Specker / CBS

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) goes into crisis-managing mode. The gala she hosted for Devon went well until the end when the guest of honor punched Nate, injuring him. Phyllis wants to make sure that she builds on her success and downplay any problems that might result from the end of the evening.

She and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) talk through everything, and they put the whole thing together. There’s no way Devon would’ve punched Nate if something hadn’t been going on between Nate and Elena. Amanda worries that she helped cause the issues, but Phyllis reassures her that she’s been fine throughout all this. After all, Amanda isn’t Hilary, and she cannot help that she’s Hilary’s twin.

When Phyllis receives a call from an unknown number, she knows precisely what to say. It’s the press trying to get some type of comment from her on the evening’s shenanigans. However, Phyllis has no comment.

Aside from the tussle at the end, things went so well that even Abby (Melissa Ordway) manages to compliment Phyllis.