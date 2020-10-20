Celeste Bright Wears A Scarf As A Bikini Top For A Day By The Pool

Celeste put a unique twist on her swimwear look.

Celeste Bright showed off her unique fashion sense in her most recent Instagram upload on October 20. The model put a fun twist on her latest bikini look that she rocked for a day by the pool.

The 26-year-old posed in the middle of a large walkway in the steamy new addition to her page — likely a pathway leading down to the pool. She rested one hand on the railing behind her as she shot a sultry gaze toward the camera, which was set up in the perfect position to capture a full-length look at the social media star.

As per usual, Celeste was dressed to impress for her afternoon by the water. She rocked a pair of minuscule yellow bikini bottoms that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design, allowing the model to show off her long, lean legs in their entirety as well as her curvy hips. Meanwhile, its stringy waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist and abs.

Rather than a matching bikini top, Celeste got creative with her ensemble and instead sported a colorful satin scarf from Fashion Nova on her top half. The accessory was folded in half, falling in a triangle shape over her chest and torso to draw even more attention to her flat tummy. It was wrapped tightly around her bust to further highlight her slender frame, while its strapless style offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The number’s low-cut neckline also teased a glimpse of cleavage, adding even more heat to the scorching-hot scene.

Celeste completed her outfit with a chunky chain necklace, and added a pair of clean white sneakers to give her ensemble a sporty vibes. She opted for a simple hairstyle, allowing her platinum locks to spill effortlessly over her shoulders in loose waves that perfectly framed her face and striking features along the way.

The scanty swimwear look proved to be an instant hit with the model’s 672,000 followers, who have hit the like button on the post more than 5,600 times within one hour of it going live. Dozens also flocked to the comments section to profess their love for the blond bombshell.

“Nice outfit,” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” quipped another fan.

“Celeste you’re always so beautiful OMG,” a third follower gushed.

“Hot stuff,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste has been sporting a number of unique ensembles by the water lately. In another recent upload, the beauty was seen enjoying a day on the beach in a crocheted bandeau top and matching booty shorts.