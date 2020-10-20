Instagram Model Brittany Renner Sizzles In Sexy ‘Child’s Play’ Costume For Latest Update

Instagram star Brittany Renner looked scintillating in a tight-fitting outfit for her latest upload. In the snap, she was photographed striking a sultry pose in a formfitting bodysuit that was inspired by an iconic horror movie character.

The social media influencer had recently dyed her hair, and decided to choose a Halloween costume that incorporated the look. Renner sported an outfit that drew inspiration from Chucky, the villain in the Child’s Play movie franchise. She was shot at home in front of a closed white door for the pic.

The 28-year-old squatted down with her legs apart. She had her heels up and leaned forward as she looked down at the camera. Renner rested her forearms on her thighs, and held a toy blade in her right hand. This squatted position helped accentuate her stunning curves. The Judge This Cover author’s hair was dyed orange-copper, and parted to the left as it partially-covered her gorgeous face. Her mouth was slightly agape as she flashed a fierce look at the lens.

Renner rocked an ensemble from Fashion Nova that included a skintight bodysuit that was a blue-colored and resembled a pair of overalls. It had Chucky’s catchphrase “Wanna Play?” written across the front in red font. She also had on a multi-colored long-sleeved top that had a turtleneck. The model sported a pair of white thigh-high socks that had blue and red stripes. She accessorized with a plastic butcher knife. Her bright costume stood out against the white background, and fans were given a glimpse of her toned legs in the revealing suit.

For the caption, Renner mentioned that Halloween is fast-approaching, and added several emoji including a Jack-O-Lantern, knife, and black heart. She tagged the popular online retailer in both the caption and the photo before uploading the post on Monday night.

Many of the influencer’s 4.9 million Instagram follower flocked to the snap, and more than 283,000 made their way to the like button in just over 17 hours. Renner received over 2,200 comments in that time. Models Dolly Castro Chavez and Tanaya Henry responded with heart-eye emoji, and the replies were flooded with those. Fans commented on how Renner embodied the villainous movie character.

“Even your hair is Chucky vibes,” one follower replied.

“U scare me sometimes,” another wrote while adding two cry-laughing emoji.

“Omg you killed this,” model Jena Frumes commented.

“Nahhhhhhh WHY U DEADDDD LOOK LIKE HIM THO,” one fan responded.

