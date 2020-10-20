Adrienne Bailon Poses In Short Gray Buttoned-Up Dress For Latest Outfit Post

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new photos of herself. The former Cheetah Girls actress is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker stunned in a short gray dress that had short sleeves and fell above her upper thigh. The item of clothing featured buttons going up the middle and a pointy collar. Bailon paired the ensemble with black leather ankle boots and a beret of the same color. She styled her long, straight brunette hair down and opted for a black leather handbag. Bailon accessorized with a couple of bracelets on each wrist and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 36-year-old treated her fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on a wooden bench with her legs crossed. Bailon rested one hand behind her and raised the other in front of her face as there appeared to be the sun shining on her.

In the next slide, she sported a similar pose but closed her eyes. Bailon tilted her head slightly to the right and showed a hint of her profile, which highlighted her beautiful jawline.

In the fourth and final frame, she was photographed from a higher angle in front of a bush and numerous trees. Bailon was snapped from head-to-toe standing up with her legs crossed over. She gazed down at the ground and placed her left hand to the side of her face.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 62,000 likes and over 375 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“I love you Adrienne! U have changed my life and I love you so much,” one user wrote.

“Omg I’m obsessed with this photoshoot it’s giving me Paris vibes,” another person shared.

” This outfit is everything! And Israel is so supportive of your content I love it!!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“I love your style Adrienne!! ima be you for Halloween if I can recreate your outfits lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pair of leather Fendi thigh-high boots while posing in front of a wooden stand filled with fruit.