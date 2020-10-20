Sierra Skye Tugs On Skimpy Black Lace Lingerie In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Tuesday, October 20, American model Sierra Skye made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video for her 4.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip, which was taken with Sierra’s smartphone, showed the 24-year-old posing outside in front of a sizable mirror on what appears to be a driveway. Trees and a white car can be seen in the background.

Sierra opted to wear a black lingerie set that was manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. The sultry ensemble featured a plunging bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching underwear. Fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. She finished off the sexy look with a gold necklace, a bracelet, two rings, and a bellybutton ring.

For the video, the blond bombshell wore her long wavy locks down. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

At the beginning of the clip, Sierra appeared to be resting her hand on the fence next to her. She then proceeded to tug on her underwear and turn her body to the side. The model covered her face with her phone throughout the video.

The clip was paired with the song “FYT” by Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign, featuring French Montana.

In the caption of the photo, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Quite a few of Sierra’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so precious,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Sexiest woman on the planet – Hands Down!!” added a different devotee.

“Literally a goddess omg,” remarked another admirer, along with two red heart emoji.

“You are fabulous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Sierra has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she sported a revealing long-sleeved mini dress. That photo has been liked over 51,000 times since it was shared.