Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Curvy Figure, Exposes Entire Backside While Sizzling In A Thong

Katya Elise Henry flaunted her sexy curves for her 7.8 million Instagram followers in her latest picture. The fitness influencer used the social media platform to promote Blessed Protein, a supplement she is often seen using on her account.

Katya wore very few articles of clothing in the snap. She had a grey, long sleeve sweatshirt on to cover up the top-half of her body. She contrasted the top by wearing only thong underwear from Calvin Klein. The sexy garment allowed her to flaunt her pert derrière and a tattoo on her hip that read “blessed.”

The 26-year-old posed with a majority of her backside facing towards the camera. She dropped her right shoulder so she could turn her face to be visible for the photo. She appeared to gaze down at the ground as she gave a subtle smirk. Katya’s long, dark brown hair fell down her back, with the bottom portion of her locks in curls. She put her curvy physique on full display with her pose. Katya also held onto a water bottle from the company she was promoting with her right hand.

The picture seemed to be taken in a bedroom of some sort, as there was a chandelier and a large window in the background.

Katya’s latest snap drew attention from both her hundreds of fans as well as her boyfriend, Miami Heat standout Tyler Herro, who double-tapped on the pic. The photo quickly accumulated over 200 comments from followers that were in awe of her sizzling body. Many of which simply used rows of fire and heart emoji to express their love and approval instead of words.

“You’re way too pretty,” one person gushed.

“Yes girl!” another fan encouraged.

“#Blessed to even be looking at these pics,” a third follower wrote.

In addition to the approval in the comments section, Katya’s photo received over 37,000 likes in under an hour after the post went live.

The fitness model’s fans have gotten to obsess over her hourglass figure recently. She posted a mirror selfie in which she rocked a skin tight matching leggings and long sleeve shirt combo, as reported by The Inquisitr. Katya informed her followers that she had just gotten back from Miami, Florida, where she was supporting Herro as he and the Heat played in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, she commented on how she had been slacking in her daily fitness regime, and planned on setting an guided routine to get back on track. That picture was also well-received, as it racked up over 230,000 likes as well as over 1,000 comments.