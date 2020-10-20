Anna Vakili Rocks A Light-Yellow Bikini Top, Shows Off Major Cleavage.

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili went online on Tuesday, October 20, and wowed her 1.2 million followers with a yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Anna rocked a light-yellow bikini top which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. Anna teamed the top with a matching shirt which she left unbuttoned and slid it off one of her shoulders. The risqué ensemble also put her toned legs on full display.

Anna, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show, Love Island, wore her brunette tresses in soft waves, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a gold ring, a pair of brown sunglasses, and a brown handbag from Louis Vuitton.

The daytime photoshoot took place outdoors, against the background of some trees, plants, and a building.

To strike a pose, the 31-year-old model stood straight with her legs spread apart. She tugged at her shirt and slightly tilted her head. The stunner gazed straight at the lens and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Anna informed that the snapshot was a throwback from her recent vacation which she spent in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She also added that she is feeling bored and not having any new photoshoots, therefore, she will be posting old vacay photos for a while.

The sultry pic amassed more than 26,000 likes within five hours of posting. In addition, many of Anna’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 130 messages in which they praised her amazing body and pretty looks.

“Natural beauty!! This colour suits you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Love you! You have always been my fave since day one!” chimed in another user, adding a rose and kiss emoji to the comment.

“Wow, you are so fit! This is a vibe!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Soooooo cute. Please, come to Italy for your next vacation. I am sure you’d have as much fun here as you had in Dubai,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others used words and phrases like “marry me,” “perfect,” and “so hot,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and celebrities also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including her sister Mandi Vakili, Kendall Rae Knight, Rosie Anna Williams, and Becca Edwards.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Anna uploaded another photo in which she displayed her curvaceous physique in a white bathing suit. Since October 15, the post has accused more than 42,000 likes.