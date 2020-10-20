Issa Vegas Does Stretches In A Sexy Pink Bikini For Cheeky Instagram Post

Issa Vegas showed off her fit figure in a pink bikini in her latest social media share. The sizzling snap has already earned stellar reviews from her 7.2 million Instagram fans, and as of this writing, it’s only been live for an hour.

The hot shot captured the model posed on the side of an infinity-edge pool. It appeared to be an overcast day with a few clouds and minimal sunshine overhead. Behind Issa was a small body of water and a few trees. The model captured the attention of her audience as she performed a sexy stretch, extending one leg at her back and bending the opposite at the knee. She placed her hands on the surface to balance her weight as she gazed into the distance with her lips parted and a look of concentration on her face.

Issa showcased her incredible figure in a sexy pink bikini. The garment featured a skimpy top with a tight string that stretched over her side and underneath her shoulder blades. It had a small set of cups that exposed a tease of sideboob, something that her adoring audience certainly didn’t seem to mind. The cut of the piece also left her muscular arms and shoulders on display.

Issa’s bottoms matched the color and style of her top, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still leaving little to the imagination. Only a small piece of fabric covered her derriere, and its thong cut exposed her bodacious backside in its entirety. It had a set of thin straps that were snug on her hips, and its high-rise design allowed her to flaunt her sculpted legs.

The model appeared to have just taken a dip in the water, wearing her long, blond locks down and soaking wet. She kept her caption simple and added a single red heart emoji to the end of her words.

It has not taken long for her fans to notice the sultry snap. More than 31,000 have double-tapped the update, and 300-plus left comments. Most Instagrammers were quick to gush over Issa’s curvaceous body while a few more struggled to find the right words, commenting with emoji instead.

“My queen! You are so beautiful and I love this,” one follower wrote, adding several flames to the end of their comment.

“Simply amazing and kind and beautiful and the bikini is something that dreams are made of,” a second social media user added.

“I agree I love you so much,” another fan added in reference to the caption.

“You are a very sweet and beautiful woman really,” one more chimed in with a single flame in the middle of their words.