Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In A Figure-Hugging Set

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she rocked a figure-hugging set. The pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California, as Kara mentioned in the caption, and she posed on the sidewalk in front of a minimalist designer boutique. Several palm trees were visible in the large glass window, and a few items could be spotted in the store, hanging from a clothing rail and positioned atop floating shelves.

Kara showcased her curves in a set crafted from an olive green material that looked stunning against her dirty blond locks. In the first shot, she angled her body so that the camera captured her in profile. Her silky tresses tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and her ensemble stretched over her ample assets, highlighting her pert posterior in particular. She had a pair of sunglasses in her hands and a Fendi bag tucked under her arm, with the strap extending over her shoulder.

She turned to face the camera in the second shot, showing off more of her outfit. The top she wore was a cropped cardigan with delicate buttons going up the front. She left the top button undone, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as plenty of her chest. A sliver of her stomach was visible between where the cardigan ended and her skirt began.

She flaunted her curves in a pencil skirt that clung to every inch of her bombshell body, and flashed an extra bit of skin thanks to the slit on one side that put her toned thigh on display.

She placed her modern sunglasses on her nose, and finished off the look with a few additional accessories, including a necklace, earrings and a golden bangle on one wrist.

In the fifth slide, Kara gave her audience a full-body look at her ensemble. The skirt’s hem came to just below her knees, and she paired the outfit with brown pointed-toe boots.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 10,700 likes and 113 comments in just one hour.

“I’d give my left arm to have your hair Kara!!!!!” one fan wrote, captivated by her silky strands.

“No matter what you wear you are still pretty,” another follower added.

“Wow you are glowing,” yet another follower commented.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth fan remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara surprised her fans with a short video clip in which she rocked a delicate floral-print top. In the video, she gave her followers a glimpse at her beauty routine, sharing the product responsible for her “no makeup” makeup look, as she mentioned in the caption.